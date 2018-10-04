Maren Morris is preparing to open the floodgates on album #2
We don’t know when we’ll finally get our first listen at Maren Morris’s sophomore album, but it looks like her record label, Sony Nashville, is hearing it for the first time this week. “When you’re playing your label Album 2 today…” Maren shared on social media Thursday, adding a GIF from Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” video. In the frame, Beyoncé emerges from the doors of a four-columned building as floodwaters rush down the steps. Back in August, Maren revealed the most extensive details so far about her follow-up to Hero during a chat with her fans on Twitter. It includes two collaborations, her favorite song she’s ever written, another about girls, and a tune called “Gold Love.” Maren also teased that fans could expect the lead single in a couple months. “Rich,” which is expected to be the final single from her debut, is currently in country’s top ten. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.