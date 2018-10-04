Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/1/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Lynn Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Motion carried.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Motion carried.

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for tires

$684.64-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108864

Cross Dillon Tire, Lincoln, NE

for tires

$968.88-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108866

Cross Dillion Tire, Lincoln, NE

for tires

$1,092.38-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108865

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the cost of replacing the two bridges one on 13th Road between Sections 13 and 18 of Elm Creek Township and one on the County line in Cottage Hill Township on 5th Road will be $350,355.00.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also informed the Board that he received a bid from Husker Steel, Columbus, NE for $255,662.00 to replace the bridge located in Blue Rapids Township 1 mile east of Hwy. 77 on Tumbleweed Road between Sections 10 and 15.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the bid from Husker Steel, Columbus, NE in the amount of $255,662.00 to replace the bridge located in Blue Rapids Township 1 mile east of Hwy. 77 on Tumbleweed Road between Sections 10 and 15. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also presented information on putting a 1 ½ inch overlay on 8 miles of 30th Road at the cost of $635,761.25. The work would be done by Hall Brothers, Marysville, KS in the spring.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve signing the agreement with Hall Brothers, Marysville, KS for putting an 1 ½ inch overlay on 8 miles of 30th Road at the cost of $635,761.25. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also presented the following information on a new overhead door at the Transfer Station.

Blue Valley Door, Beatrice, NE

Rollup door – $13,840.00 Opener – $2,140.00

DuraCoil door with control hoist – $18,691.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the installation of the DuraCoil door and control hoist by Blue Valley Door, Beatrice, NE in the amount of $18,691.00. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also discussed a request for a cattle guard to be placed in our right of way. The Board would prefer to not have cattle guards in the County right of way.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Justin Schmitz, Branch Manager Helena Agra-Enterprises, LLC, to present an agreement to be signed by the Board Chairman to lease 8,413 square feet of the west boundary of the Home City Sewer No. 1 lagoon area to place an anhydrous tank. The term of the lease is 99 years at $1.00 a year. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to have the Chairman sign the lease of 8,413 square feet of the west boundary of the Home City Sewer No. 1 lagoon area to place an anhydrous tank. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Robert and Janet Christener, Frankfort, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant and the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Frances B. and Linda S. Schmitz, Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Chicago, IL

for flu vaccine

$32,812.02-Health fund-P.O. # 5683

Frankfort Area News, Frankfort, KS

for 2017 delinquent tax and 3rd qtr cash publications

$2,636.50-General (Treasurer) fund-P.O. # 5751

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

for share of 4-County budget

$2,171.82-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5714

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,440.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5713

Adkins Election Service, Clinton, MO

for ballot printing and coding (Primary Election)

$19,976.94-Election Reserve Fund-P.O. # 5731

Adkins Election Service, Clinton, MO

for test deck

$1,504.00-Election fund-P.O. # 5730

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$6,930.00-Health fund-P.O. # 5682

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for vaccine

$1,438.10-Health fund-P.O. # 5684

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to present the following carpet bids for the Helvering Center dining room and sitting room.

Alladin commercial carpet

10 year limited warranty

Jim’s Carpet, Beatrice, NE – $5,057.52

Feldkamps Furniture, Marysville, KS – $5,524.17

Dusin Carpet, Washington, KS – $6,055.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the low bid from Jim’s Carpet, Beatrice, NE in the amount of $5,057.52 for Alladin carpet for the dining and sitting room at the Helvering Center. Motion carried.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil also presented the following bids and information on building repairs and door replacement at the Helvering Center.

Pacha Construction, Marysville, KS

Steel Door replacement-$930.00

Replace door sweep-$75.00

Tile repair-$70.00

Repair/Remove Skylight-$175.00

Replace Skylight-$634.25 per skylight (6)

All Things Construction, Home, KS

Steel Door replacement-$1,111.00

Tile repair-$128.00

Repair/Remove Skylight-$95.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Pacha Construction, Marysville, KS to do the steel door replacement at $930.00, replace the door sweep at $75.00 and the tile repair at $70.00, and All Things Construction, Home, KS for repairing of the skylights at $95.00. Motion carried.

Partnership for Growth representative Ellen Barber met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 10:25 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 8, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.