Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

, and musicianwill officially be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, October 21 during the traditional Medallion Ceremony in the Hall's CMA Theater.' new album, Beau Weevils - Songs in the Key of E, is set to be released October 26. It's a collaboration with reknowned producer and drummer. The new album by, Sense of Pride, is available to stream or download now. Its title song recounts his parents' love story, and how it survived as his father served overseas during World War II. The new feature-length documentary about, titled Small Town Southern Man, will be screened Saturday, October 13 at 3 p.m. CT in the Ford Theater inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.