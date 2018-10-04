Nirvana reunion happening at CalJam?
In addition to Foo Fighters, this year's CalJam festival will feature Krist Novoselic's new band Giants in the Trees. That means that all three surviving Nirvana members -- Novoselic, Dave Grohl and touring guitarist Pat Smear -- will be performing at the event, and it looks like they may be planning a reunion. On Wednesday, the Foos tweeted out a grainy video of Grohl, Novoselic and Smear's 2014 reunion show at a Brooklyn club following Nirvana's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with the hashtag #CalJam18. The Nirvana account then retweeted the video. At that Brooklyn show, the trio performed with a variety of guest singers, including Joan Jett and John McCauley of the band Deer Tick, among others. Jett's new documentary Bad Reputation is screening at CalJam, and Deer Tick is playing the festival, so it's possible that both of those artists will be involved in whatever's happening, too. Grohl, Novoselic and Smear have reunited several times over the years, including in 2012 for a new song with Paul McCartney called "Cut Me Some Slack," which went on to win a Grammy. Most recently, Novoselic joined Foo Fighters on stage during their show in Seattle last month. CalJam will be held October 6 in San Bernardino, California. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.