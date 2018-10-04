One of These Nights Down Under: The Eagles head to Australia & New Zealand in 2019

Talk about "The Long Run" -- The Eagles' World Tour just keeps on expanding. In 2019, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will travel Down Under, starting February 26 with a show in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Billboard. They'll do two shows in New Zealand and then three concerts in Australia. These tour dates mark the Eagles' first visit to Australia and New Zealand in four years, but of course they have a different lineup now. In addition to Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, the band has added Deacon Frey -- the son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey -- and country superstar Vince Gill. As previously reported, The Eagles will release the career retrospective package Legacy -- available as either a 15-LP or 12-CD/DVD/Blu-ray set -- on November 2. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.