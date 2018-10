One of These Nights Down Under: The Eagles heading to Australia & New Zealand in 2019

Credit: George Holz

Talk about "The Long Run" -- World Tour just keeps on expanding. In early 2019, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will travel Down Under for a series of five dates , starting February 26 with a show in Auckland, New Zealand. They'll also play a concert in Dunedin, New Zealand, before heading to Australia for three more shows. These tour dates mark the Eagles' first visit to Australia and New Zealand in four years, but of course they have a different lineup now. In addition toand, the band has addedthe son of late Eagles co-founderand country superstar. As previously reported, The Eagles will release the career retrospective package Legacy -- available as either a 15-LP or 12-CD/DVD/Blu-ray set -- on November 2. Here are all of the band's Down Under dates: 2/26 -- Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena3/2 -- Dunedin, New Zealand, Forsyth Barr Stadium3/5 -- Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena3/9 -- Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre3/13 -- Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena