R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly details how he allegedly nearly killed her in a Hummer

’s former wife,, has revealed new details about how he allegedly nearly killed her when they were riding together in a Hummer. Appearing Thursday on The View, Andrea explained the incident, saying R. Kelly became enraged and attacked her. “[H]e’d taken this left arm and pulled it behind me, and his weight was on my body, but he didn’t realize his forearm was on my neck,” she said. “So as he’s pressing down, my breathing is getting labored, and the only reason why I think I made it out is because I said, 'Robert, You’re gonna kill me. I can’t breathe. You have to get your arm off of my neck,'” Andrea continued.” “I just remember sitting in the back of the Hummer and it got blue, and I just thought, 'oh my God, I’m gonna die in the back of this Hummer,'” Andrea said. “He’s gonna drive off with my body in the back seat and nobody’s gonna know.” The 44-year-old dancer/choreographer also recalled when the singer allegedly tied her up on their bed after an argument. “He grabbed me and threw me down. I was on my stomach, so I’m trying to fight to get away,” Andrea remembered. "[H]e had his knee in my back and he took both of my arms behind me, tied them, and then attached my legs to my arms," she said, becoming emotional. “He hogtied me and left me on the side of the bed and he actually fell asleep.” Andrea says she decided to speak about the alleged abuse after reports of her former husband holding women hostage. R. Kelly and Andrea married in 1996 and divorced in 2009. They have three children.