T.I. will select his “Grand Hustler” tonight

will select his "Grand Hustler" tonight on BET. The Grand Hustle Entertainment CEO will choose the winner of The Grand Hustle reality series and award them a $100,000 salary and a job with his company. TIP explains the show was inspired by a need to expand his work force, “It’s a way for me to work them the way that I would work one of my normal executives, guilt-free,” he says. “That’s where the actual concept of the show came from: a sincere need for more hands to be on deck as the business is expanding in so many different areas." Grand Hustle Entertainment includes music, TV and film production, as well as restaurants and real estate. The rapper/actor says he’s a tough boss, and out of the original 16 contestants on the show, some quickly dropped out. “There are people that’s didn’t make it. When I say 'didn’t make it,' I’m not talking about getting eliminated. I’m talking about, like, 'I quit. I wanna go home. I can’t take it,'” T.I. says. “I can’t speak enough to how demanding the position is," he explains. "And I had to kinda reevaluate my expectations and then I concluded, 'No, you’re not asking too much. They must rise to the occasion or else they’re just not fit for the position.'" The Grand Hustle airs tonight at 10 p.m. on BET.