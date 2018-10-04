Walker Hayes takes Nashville back to “90’s Country” for the premiere of his new music video

MonumentThe video for Walker Hayes’ new single is coming next Thursday, and you can watch the premiere on YouTube, or maybe even win a ticket to see it live in Music City. “PUMPED to be hosting a “90’s Country” official video premiere event with YouTube Music in Nashville, TN on Thu. 10/11…” Walker revealed on social media. “Can’t wait for ya to see this.” The party is set to start at 6 p.m. CT on October 11.  You can enter for your chance to win two tickets online. This past Tuesday, Kelsea Ballerini joined Walker for a surprise cameo on his song “Halloween” during his show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. On Friday, Walker plays 1065 Fest in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

