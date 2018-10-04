Warrant reportedly issued for The Game’s arrest after he fails to appear in court
A federal warrant has reportedly been issued for the arrest of The Game, in connection with an earlier sex assault case. Bossip reports that the Compton rapper is wanted after failing to appear in Illinois Federal Court. A woman named Priscilla Rainey has subpoenaed his company, Trees by Game LLC, for information on his financial assets. Rainey already won a $7 million judgment against The Game in 2016; she sued him for assaulting her during a date in 2015 after they filmed an episode of his VH1 dating reality show, She’s Got Game. The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was ordered to pay compensatory damages of $1 million and $6 million in punitive damages. However, Rainey claims she has yet to be paid, and that he has ignored attempts to contact him, hence the subpoena. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.