Watch Kinks guitarist Dave Davies’ new video for an unreleased solo song from the late ’70s

guitarist Dave Davies
has released a new video to accompany "This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)," the last track on his forthcoming archival solo album, Decade
, due out Friday, October 12.
You can watch the video now at ConsequenceofSound.net
and on Davies' official YouTube channel
. The clip features recent footage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing live; hanging backstage with his touring band, including Smithereens
drummer Dennis Diken
; interacting with fans at various shows; and visiting Abbey Road Studios, where Decade
was mastered. It also includes new and vintage photos of Dave, as well as images from the Decade
packaging.
As previously reported, the album features unreleased tracks that span from 1971 through 1979. "This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)" was recorded in 1978 and '79 at The Kinks' Konk Studio in London.
In a new Consequence of Sound article, Davies discusses the inspiration behind the song.
"At the time, I was searching for spiritual meaning," he notes. I was reading a lot by metaphysical writers -- Rudolph Steiner
, Carlos Castaneda
, Dion Fortune
and Swami Vivekananda
-- asking questions about who am I, who are we and where are we going on this long road."
He adds that the tune is "a plea for people to come together and unity for human beings."
Musically, "This Precious Time" features a variety of interesting elements, including some funky guitar strumming and bass, gritty vocals and a slide-guitar solo boasting spacey effects.
Davies says of the latter element, "Weird high sci-fi sounds in background -- guitar on echo delays gave it a surreal space sound -- inner space as well."
Dave has just scheduled a series of solo tour dates
in support of Decade
in April 2019. Here they are:
4/9 -- Collingswood, NJ, Scottish Rite Auditorium
4/10 -- Derry, NH, Tupolo Music Hall
4/12 -- New York, NY, Society for Ethical Culture
4/13 -- Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts
4/14 -- Westbury NY, The Space
4/18 -- Cleveland OH, Music Box
4/19 -- Ft. Wayne IN, The Hub
4/20 -- Evanston, IL, The Space
4/21 -- Chicago, IL, City Winery
