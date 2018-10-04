Watch now: Missio premieres unsettling “Twisted” video

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Timothy SaccentiMissio's new video for their song "Twisted" certainly lives up to its name. The unsettling clip, streaming now on YouTube, features creepy landscapes and a mysterious hooded figure while lead vocalist Matthew Brue sings, "Everybody in the world knows I'm a little twisted." "Twisted" is a song from Missio's 2017 debut album, Loner, which also features the duo's breakout single, "Middle Fingers." Meanwhile, it seems a new Missio album is on the horizon. Last week, the band tweeted, "Record II -- Complete." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

