Watch now: Missio premieres unsettling “Twisted” video

Credit: Timothy SaccentiMissio
's new video for their song "Twisted" certainly lives up to its name.
The unsettling clip, streaming now on YouTube
, features creepy landscapes and a mysterious hooded figure while lead vocalist Matthew Brue
sings, "Everybody in the world knows I'm a little twisted."
"Twisted" is a song from Missio's 2017 debut album, Loner
, which also features the duo's breakout single, "Middle Fingers."
Meanwhile, it seems a new Missio album is on the horizon. Last week, the band tweeted
, "Record II -- Complete."
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.