Will Britney Spears announce her new Las Vegas residency soon?
After four years of record-breaking shows, Britney Spears shut down her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency in 2017. There have been rumors that she's heading back to Vegas, though, and now a local paper says the news may be coming soon. The Las Vegas Sun reports that "an announcement for [Britney's] new Las Vegas residency show at Park Theater is expected any time." The Park Theater is where Lady Gaga plans to open her residency this December, and where Cher, Bruno Mars and, most recently, Queen + Adam Lambert have performed extended engagements. According to the paper, Britney's new show would roll out in 2019, as she and Lady Gaga trade off as headliners. Britney wrapped up a touring version of her Piece of Me production September 1. Kicking off in July, it was her first international concert tour in seven years. The tour has earned her a nomination for People's Choice Concert Tour at the upcoming 2018 People's Choice Awards on November 11. Britney's one remaining date for 2018 is her performance at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix, scheduled for October 21 in Austin, TX. Bruno Mars is performing at the same event the day before.