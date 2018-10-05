Bad Wolves showcases live show in “No Masters” video
Bad Wolves has premiered the video for "No Masters," a track from the band's debut album, Disobey. The clip showcases the metallers' intense live show. You can watch it now on YouTube. Disobey also features Bad Wolves' smash cover of the Cranberries classic "Zombie," as well as the single "Hear Me Now." In related news, frontman Tommy Vext recently spent a few days hospitalized in England after contracting a "sever viral bronchial infection." Fortunately, he's since recovered and his ready to hit the stage again. Bad Wolves is currently touring the U.K. with Three Days Grace. They'll return to the U.S. in November to open for Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin's co-headlining tour. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.