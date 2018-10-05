Chance the Rapper pledges a million bucks to boost mental health services in Chicago

Chance the Rapper is stepping up again to help folks in his hometown of Chicago, this time by pledging a million dollars to fund mental health services in Chi-Town. ABC affiliate WLS reports the entertainer took the stage Thursday afternoon at the Chicago Cultural Center, where he staged the second annual summit for his charitable organization SocialWorks. There, the rapper officially launched his My State of Mind initiative. "I'm proud to announce I am pledging $1 million to mental health services in Chicago," the recording artist said to applause from the assembled crowd of educators, fans, and health services professionals. Chance, who in 2017 pledged money to help boost Chicago's public schools, also announced that he's giving $100,000 to 20 other schools in the city. "We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back," he said.
