East is up, and Twenty One Pilots’ “Trench” is out now

Credit: Brad HeatonTrench
, the much-anticipated new album from Twenty One Pilots
, has finally arrived.
Following the massive success of 2015's Blurryface --
which transformed the duo into arena-conquering stars thanks to singles like "Stressed Out" and "Ride" -- Twenty One Pilots signed off of social media in July 2017 to begin work on a follow-up.
Over a year later, they returned to announce Trench
and release two new songs: the heavy "Jumpsuit," and the reggae-flavored "Nico and the Niners."
Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1
, frontman Tyler Joseph
explained that while Blurryface
was about one character, Trench
is about an entire world he created from scratch.
"I wanted to create a world that I could go into and write from," Joseph said. "And in that world, I could control...what was pushing down on me."
As for what the world of Trench
looks like, that was revealed in the videos for "Jumpsuit," "Nico and the Niners"
and another new song called "Levitate."
The trilogy follows Joseph as he escapes a mysterious, red-hooded figure -- perhaps a representation of Blurryface --
and joins an underground group led by drummer Josh Dun
.
Twenty One Pilots offered one more preview of Trench
before today's album release: the disco-drenched tune "My Blood."
In September, Twenty One Pilots played an intimate show in London, marking their first concert in over a year. They'll launch the first leg of their Bandito North American tour, named after a song on Trench
, November 16 in Nashville. AWOLNATION
will open all dates.
The second leg of the tour, with a yet-to-be-announced support act, begins May 2019.
Here's the Trench
track list:
"Jumpsuit"
"Levitate"
"Morph"
"My Blood"
"Chlorine"
"Smithereens"
"Neon Gravestones"
"The Hype"
"Nico and the Niners"
"Cut My Lip"
"Bandito"
"Pet Cheetah"
"Legend"
"Leave the City"
