Jazz Foundation of America to honor Roberta Flack
Four-time Grammy winner Roberta Flack will be honored by the Jazz Foundation of America at its 27th annual fundraising Loft Party in New York City. The event on October 13 will include performances by numerous artists, including Valerie Simpson, Macy Gray and former David Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar. The party also will feature several musicians from Puerto Rico who recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 with assistance from the charity organization. The Jazz Foundation of America provides financial support, housing assistance, medical care and disaster relief to needy musicians. JFA also brings live music to students in 17 states through its Jazz and Blues in the Schools program. Tickets for the Loft Party are available on the Jazz Foundation of America website. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.