Lauren Alaina’s ready to party like it’s 1999 with the “Ladies in the ’90s”

Lauren Alaina’s ready to party with the “Ladies in the ‘90s.” Not only is “Ladies in the ‘90’s” the title of Lauren’s new single, it’s also the theme of a VIP party she’ll be throwing in the weeks ahead on the Reason to Drink…Another Tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch. You can find out more online. Lauren namechecks a host of songs and artists -- both country and pop -- in the song that pays tribute to the last decade of the 20th century. Here’s a partial list of artists and songs, but there are even more of Lauren’s favorites included in her new “Ladies of the ‘90s” playlist: “Strawberry Wine” -- Deana Carter
“...Baby One More Time” -- Britney Spears
“Fancy” -- Reba
“Genie In a Bottle” -- Christina Aguilera
“Vogue” -- Madonna
“Man, I Feel Like A Woman” -- Shania Twain
“Breathe” -- Faith Hill
“Cowboy Take Me Away” -- Dixie Chicks Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
