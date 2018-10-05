Listen now: Greta Van Fleet channels tender side with new acoustic track, “Anthem”

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Travis ShinnGreta Van Fleet has premiered another song from their forthcoming debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The track is called "Anthem," and boy is it peaceful. The acoustic ballad finds the "Highway Tune" rockers singing about nature, community and the human spirit. You can download it now via the usual digital outlets.  Anthem of the Peaceful Army is due out October 19. It also features the lead single "When the Curtain Falls." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

