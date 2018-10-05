Listen to new EP from Two Feet, “A 20 Something F***”

Credit: James J. RobinsonTwo Feet
has dropped a new EP titled A 20 Something F***
. The eight-track collection is available now on digital platforms.
Included on the EP is Two Feet's number-one Billboard
Alternative single, "I Feel Like I'm Drowning," as well as tracks with titles such as "Felt Like Playing Guitar and Not Singing" and "Not a Radio Song."
According to Two Feet,
the musician born Bill Dess
, A 20 Something F***
is the first of a two-part release. The second installment will arrive in 2019.
Two Feet will play a few headlining shows this fall, and he'll open for Panic! at the Disco on their U.S. tour starting in January.
Here's the A 20 Something F***
track list:
"Intro"
"You Say"
"I Feel Like I'm Drowning"
"Felt Like Playing Guitar and Not Singing"
"Hurt People" feat. Madison Love
"Not a Radio Song"
"Back of My Mind"
"Same Old Song (S.O.S. Part 1)"
