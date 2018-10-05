Little Big Town cues up a second round of The Breakers Tour for Canadian fans

Sandbox EntertainmentLittle Big Town
is extending The Breakers Tour into 2019, taking the trek they started this year in the U.S. to Canada. This time, Midland
and Ashley McBryde
will join them on the dates.
Earlier in 2018, LBT played more than 20 sold-out shows on the run, with Midland and Kacey Musgraves
opening the initial shows.
The ten-date Canadian trek kicks off on Valentine’s Day in London, Ontario. Pre-sales are underway now, with seat becoming available to the general public next Friday.
Here’s the itinerary for Little Big Town’s Canadian leg of The Breakers Tour:
2/14 -- London, Ontario
2/15 -- Oshawa, Ontario
2/19 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
2/20 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2/21 -- Regina, Saskatchewan
2/23 -- Calgary, Alberta
2/24 -- Edmonton, Alberta
2/26 -- Lethbridge, Alberta
3/1 -- Penticton, British Columbia
3/2 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia
