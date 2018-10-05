Luis Fonsi and Tori Kelly added to lineup of “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular”

Luis Fonsi and Tori Kelly are the latest stars announced for the upcoming birthday celebration for the world's most famous mouse. The ABC special Mickey's 90th Spectacular, celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse's debut on film, will air November 4. Luis will perform a brand-new single from his upcoming album, while Tori will sing "Colors of the Wind," from Disney's Pocahontas. As previously reported, Josh Groban and Meghan Trainor will also perform on the special, which will feature appearances by country star Kelsea Ballerini, black-ish star Miles Brown, Josh Gad, Wendi McLendon-Covey of The Goldbergs, Sarah Hyland, Tony Hale, and Kristen Bell. Mickey made his movie debut November 18, 1928 in Steamboat Willie. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.