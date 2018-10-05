Norton City Council October 3, 2018

October 3, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Darel Boston, Robert Bowman, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber led those present in the Flag Salute and Darel Boston gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the September 19, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at 501 W. Main

Dave Riemann – $ 7,500 – Re-roofing at 601 N. State

Eric Patterson – $31,700 – Dwelling addition at 901 Middle Street

Joe Sproul – $ 0 – Demolition of carport at 206 N. Graves

Charles Hadley – $ 1,500 – Construct deck/front porch at 312 S. Wabash

John Kaus – $ n/a – Move in new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Street

U.S.D. 211 – $ 3,000 – Demolition of house at 105 E. Waverly

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to waive the second reading of Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16, Article 3, regarding zoning regulations as to fencing within the City of Norton . Vote taken. Motion carried 4-1 with Jerry Jones voting no.

Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve the appointment of Sylvia Bangle to replace Jennifer Henrickson on the Housing Authority Board, due to Jennifer’s resignation from the Board. Sylvia’s term will expire in February of 2022. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths reported she has revised the Agreement for Communication and Jail Services. Chief Cullumber stated he will meet with Sheriff Thompson tomorrow to discuss it.

James Moreau reported he has discussed the water well for Travis Field with Craig Renner. The School Board is discussing whether they think they can move forward with a smaller well of 50-60 gallons per minute by rezoning their watering. They will decide if new sprinkler heads will be needed, to coordinate all work at the same time. James stated the City will need to sit down with the School Board to work out all the details and get everything finalized. Dennis Gilhousen stated once all of the details are decided, the City needs a firm agreement that this will complete the City’s obligation with them.

City Administrator James Moreau reported construction on the CDBG Electric Distribution project has not started yet. Eric Hethcoat, project engineer, says the Contractor claims there is a delay in getting materials for the project from Border States because of Hurricane Florence, and is requesting a time extension on the project. James has asked for documentation proving the materials can’t be delivered, and has asked Eric to attend the October 17th council meeting to answer questions. The City has completed the work that needed done before the contractor starts, and the contractor was supposed to start work by the end of September.

James also reported Code Inspector Jeff Wolf indicated he will invite Randy Schlegel to the next council meeting regarding the status of his property cleanup. He still has one item remaining to complete.

Jerry Jones stated he attended the public meeting after the last council meeting regarding the economic impact report of Sebelius Reservoir, and it was much more detailed and informative than what was presented to the council prior to their meeting. He said he wished more council members would’ve attended.

Mayor Miller asked James how the personnel is doing on their certification testing for their positions. James reported the required certification is held by an employee in each plant; and the other employees are working on their certification. The supervisor is scheduled to go to a class and then take the test following the class.

Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to move the Electric Distribution Supervisor back from pay range 15 to pay range 16, at the same rate of pay he is currently at. Vote taken. Motion carried 3-2 with Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Dennis Gilhousen voting yes, and Jerry Jones and Ron Briery voting no.

Ron Briery reported the Fire Department’s annual Halloween Parade and wiener roast will be held on October 25. The same route will be used for the parade as last year, so the highway will not be closed.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Request #1 for Payment of CDBG Funds for $4,875, to N.W.K.P.&D.C. for administration of the Electric Distribution project. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Appropriating Ordinance #19 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:52 p.m.