Offset surprises Cardi B with special Lambo SUV for her birthday
Offset just presented Cardi B with a very special early birthday present: a brand new Urus Lamborghini, And he found a unique way to surprise her. Cardi was planning to fly to LA, so the Migos rapper sent her a fake message that he'd fainted and summoned her to their home in Atlanta. There, she was shocked to see the Lamborghini SUV hybrid sports car, which Offset claims is the first model in the United States. "I’m just like, oh my God. What is going on?," Cardi said in an Instagram video. “Look what I got here. Owww. I’m so happy. Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive. I’m happy. I’m just so happy and thankful." She told her husband, “I love you," and he responded. “I love you, too.” In a comment, Cardi playfully asked Offset not to surprise her like that again. "I’m happy and mad at the same time," she wrote. "I been crying and praying for like 2 hours. I love you babe thanks for the gift. Please don’t scare me again you know i suffer from anxiety." Cardi turns 26 on October 11. As the "Bodak Yellow" rapper enjoys her unexpected present, her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, is trying to cash in on their alleged shoe-throwing incident. The Queen rapper is selling merchandise inspired by their Fashion Week confrontation. She’s offering fans backpacks, T-shirts, and jackets that say, ”Nicki Stopped My Bag.” It's a callback to an Instagram post on September 8, in which Cardi complained to Nicki, “I let you attempt to stop my bags.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.