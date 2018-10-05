Rod Stewart scores ninth #1 album in the UK with “Blood Red Roses”
Rod Stewart told ABC Radio recently that he'd be "bloody over the moon" if his new album, Blood Red Roses, did well. We'll, Rod's probably halfway to Mars today, because the album has debuted at #1 in his native U.K. Blood Red Roses, Rod's 30th studio album, is his ninth #1 in the U.K. He told the Official Charts Company, "Thank you to the great British public for making Blood Red Roses Number 1. I'm grateful, I'm humbled and feel like I just scored the winning goal in front of the home crowd." He also posted a Twitter video expressing the same sentiments, ending with, "God Bless You!" In debuting at #1, Rod ended a month-long reign by Kamikaze, the latest album by Eminem. He also beat off competition from another veteran performer, Cher, whose new album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, arrives at #2. It's her highest-charting album in the U.K. since 1992. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.