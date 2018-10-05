T.I. drops new album, “Dime Trap,” and “Wraith” video featuring Yo Gotti

By
Derek Nester
-
Epic Records/Grand HustleT.I. dropped his tenth studio album, Dime Trap, on Friday, while also releasing the video for the track "Wraith,"  featuring Yo Gotti. The album, narrated by Dave Chappelle, contains 15 tracks, featuring Gotti, Meek MillTeyana Taylor, Anderson.Paak, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Sam Hook, and Victoria Monet. In an Instagram video recorded in the studio with Chappelle, TIP compared the album to the expert speaking events held by the TED organization, known as TED talks. “This totally a collaboration. I‘m excited about it,” T.I. said. “The whole album is sort of like a TED talk. I’m just going through different scenarios, different environments, different vibes.” "The fact that you described the album as TED Talk is already fire," Chappelle chimed in . Dime Trap is T.I.'s first album since the Atlanta’s rapper dropped Paperwork in 2014. The Grand Hustle Records CEO opened a pop-up trap music museum on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum includes artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, and the late Shawty Lo. T.I. will also perform on the BET Hip-Hop Awards, being recorded October 6 at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami and airing October 16 Here's the Dime Trap track list:   “Seasons” (ft. Sam Hook)
"Laugh At Em”
“Big Ole Drip” (ft. Jesse of Watch the Duck)
“Wraith” (ft. Yo Gotti)
“The Weekend” (ft. Young Thug)
“The Amazing Mr. F Up” (ft. Victoria Monet)
“At Least I Know” (ft. Anderson .Paak)
“What Can I Say”
“Jefe” (ft. Meek Mill)
“More & More” (ft. Jeezy)
"Pray for Me” (ft. YFN Lucci)
“Lookin Back”
“Light Day”
“You” (ft. Teyana Taylor)
“Be There” (ft. London Jae) Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

