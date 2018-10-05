Tenacious D premieres next “Post-Apocalypto” episode; listen to new track, “Making Love”
Tenacious D has released the next episode of the comedy-rock outfit's Post-Apocalypto animated web series. Titled "The Cave," the latest installment follows cartoon versions of Jack Black and Kyle Gass navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Be warned: Tenacious D's vision of the end of the world is very NSFW. The Post Apocalypto series is a companion piece to the upcoming Tenacious D album of the same name. Along with the new episode, the D has also shared a new song from the album, called "Making Love," which is available now for digital download. Post-Apocalypto will be released November 2. A new episode and song will debut each Friday leading up to the album's arrival. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.