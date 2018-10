Trailer for Selena Gomez/Cardi B “Taki Taki” video out now

Miko Goncalves

The video for "Taki Taki," the new single featuringand, is going to be epic. How do we know? Because it has a trailer , which just dropped Friday. In the trailer, we see all four artists dressed in red, and then a series of quick cuts that seem to show Selena emerging from the mists in a jungle, people dancing in a club, Selena's eyes, a shirtless guy onstage with a scary monster mask, and Cardi dancing in a club. We think. The video was directed by award-winning director, who was also behind the camera for clips like "Wild Thoughts" byand; "Alright," by; "Mask Off," by; and "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj. The official video for "Taki Taki" arrives Tuesday, October 9, the same day that Cardi will perform on the American Music Awards along withand