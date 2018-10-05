Watch/listen now: Alessia Cara suits up and ditches a bad relationship on “Trust My Lonely”
Alessia Cara is leaving a toxic relationship behind in her new song, “Trust My Lonely.” The singer released the song and its accompanying video Friday. In the video, Alessia -- dressed in the same oversized suit she wore in her “Growing Pains” video -- dances around in front of differently colored backdrops. The lyrics describe an unhealthy relationship that “did a number on her health,” but now she’s broken free and happier on her own. “Don’t you know that you’re bad for me/I gotta trust my lonely,” she sings. “Trust My Lonely” will appear on Alessia’s upcoming sophomore album, The Pains of Growing. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.