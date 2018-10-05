Watch now: Josh Turner covers Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”
Josh Turner takes on one of the most revered country/gospel classics of all time, “I Saw the Light,” in the latest preview of his new Christian music album, which comes out later this month. “This is a Hank Williams song that I’ve always loved and I’m proud to have it on this record,” Josh tells Parade. “I hope fans love the new arrangement of it!” “I Saw the Light” is one of a dozen tracks on I Serve a Savior, which comes out October 26. A special 90-minute live DVD, hosted by gospel legend Bill Gaither, will also be released that same day featuring the songs on the album, as well as interviews and a performance by Josh’s wife and children. You can check out the live version of “I Saw the Light” on YouTube now. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.