Watch now: “Saturday Night Live”‘s Cecily Strong raps with Travis Scott in SNL promo

is performing this weekend on Saturday Night Live, and in a promo for the show, cast membercomically tries to impress him with her rapping skills. The Houston rapper will perform songs from his platinum Astroworld album on the show, which will be hosted by actressfrom Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8. Scott is nominated in five categories for the BET Hip-Hop Awards: MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style), and Hustler of the Year. The show tapes Saturday. La Flame will also join, andin performing at thetribute concert on October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Scott, who's featured on’s new single, “Neighbor,” will hit the road on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour which will kick off November 8 in Baltimore.