Watch now: The Struts premiere new “Young&Dangerous” song, “Fire (Part 1)”
The Struts are coming in hot with a new song called "Fire (Part 1)," a track from the English band's forthcoming sophomore album, Young&Dangerous. In addition to being about "running wild like fire," the chorus of "Fire (Part 1)" gives Young&Dangerous its title with the lyric "Young and dangerous/nothing can change us." Later on in the album, there's a song called "Ashes (Part 2)," presumably a continuation of the "Fire (Part 1)" story. Young & Dangerous is due out October 26. It also features the lead single "Body Talks." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.