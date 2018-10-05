Watch now: Twenty One Pilots premiere “My Blood” video; performing on American Music Awards
To celebrate the release of their new album Trench, Twenty One Pilots have premiered the video for the song "My Blood," which you can watch now on YouTube. Unlike the previously released videos for "Jumpsuit," "Nico and the Niners" and "Levitate," the "My Blood" clip doesn't appear to be set in the world of Trench. Instead, at focuses on the relationship between two brothers, but it ends with a Fight Club-like twist. In other TOP news, the duo will perform "Jumpsuit" at this year's American Music Awards, airing Tuesday, October 9 on ABC. The show will also feature Panic! at the Disco performing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in honor of Queen. Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. arena tour in support of Trench October 16 in Nashville. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.