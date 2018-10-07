Ozzy Osbourne postpones California concert due to hand surgery

Ozzy Osbourne had to pause his tour Saturday night so he could go to the hospital. Ozzy's October 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA was postponed because the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was forced to undergo hand surgery that morning. A post on his website shows a photo of his heavily bandaged hand. The surgery was needed to treat an infection, and the rocker is expected to remain at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for a few days so doctors can monitor his condition. Ozzy later posted a photo of himself on Twitter, showing himself sitting in his hospital bed devouring an ice cream cone. "Feeling better after surgery," he wrote. "Ice cream helps." Ozzy's No More Tours 2 trek will resume Tuesday, October 9 in Chula Vista, CA, and the current leg will officially wrap up October 13 in Las Vegas. Saturday's show has been rescheduled for October 16; tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. You can also get a refund at the point of purchase if necessary. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.