Central Valley Ag launches 2019 Scholarship Program

York, Neb.- Central Valley Ag (CVA) offers 20 $1,000 college scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education in an agriculturally related field.

This scholarship program enables youth to continue their education on a collegiate level. Based on academic achievement, service to local communities, and knowledge of the cooperative system, the CVA Scholarship Committee will select the winners of each scholarship.

“CVA is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth throughout our region,” said Carl Dickinson, CVA CEO. “And by helping our youth pursue their agricultural career, we ensure that the agricultural industry continues to grow.”

Additional information on scholarship guidelines can be found at www.cvacoop.com/careers. Applications will only be accepted by online submissions. Scholarship deadline is March 1, 2019.

The scholarship program is open to students of CVA Member-Owners and CVA employees.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, NE. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

