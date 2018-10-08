Drake cancels three more dates on Aubrey and the Three Migos tour
Drake has canceled more dates on his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour. The St. Paul, Minnesota show, which had been previously rescheduled for November 11, is canceled. The Denver show which had been postponed twice from the original July 28 date, has also been canceled. Wednesday’s concert in Salt Lake City, which had been postponed twice, has also been taken off the tour. These are the latest in a series of problems for one of the most anticipated tours of the year. Drake was originally scheduled to begin performances July 26 in Salt Lake City, but the kickoff was postponed. A Drake spokesperson explained at the time, “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour schedule.” The tour was then scheduled to begin August 10 in Kansas City, however, that date was pushed back after Drake’s tour bus was reportedly towed away from a hotel parking lot. The tour is scheduled to continue Monday night in Glendale, AZ, and run through November 18 in Atlanta. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.