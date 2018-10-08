Ex-Sick Puppies singer goes for “the most intense, heartfelt, joyful, depressing” music with debut solo album, “Shim”

BFD

Ex-singeris going solo with his new project,. On his self-titled debut album, which he describes as his strongest batch of material, Moore says he used his voice in ways he never had before. "This is the most broad album that I've ever done vocally, there's a lot of different vocal styles," Moore tells ABC Radio. "I made a point of saying the best songs will make the record. I'm not gonna do 10 songs that all sound the same and a ballad, like a lot of bands do. Because then you got one sound, that's it." With so many vocal styles and sounds flying around Shim, Moore feels the album is held together by his honesty and emotion. "This is my solo record, this is my music. If it doesn't work out, I've got no one [else] to blame," he says. "So I may as well just put it all out there, and let the lyrics be the most intense, heartfelt, joyful, depressing...whatever the emotion is." So far, Moore shouldn't feel the need to blame anything or anybody: Shim has already produced the single "Hallelujah," which reached the top 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart. "Hallelujah" was the first song Moore wrote when he decided to pursue a solo project, and helped him to stop feeling "stuck." "I was like, 'I don't have my band anymore, I don't have a label, I don't have any of this stuff,'" he remembers. "I tried to do a couple of things, and I'm stuck in this rut, and I've just decided that I'm gonna get out of it," he adds. "It was the first day of deciding, 'I'm gonna get myself out of this somehow.'" Shim is out now.