Flashback to the ’80s & 90s with new tour featuring New Kids on the Block, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and more

PR Newswire/Live Nation Entertainment New Kids on the Block have announced The MixTape Tour. Get ready to party like it's 1989:have announced The MixTape Tour.

The tour will feature New Kids along with Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and "O.P.P." rappers Naughty By Nature, visiting 53 cities across North America next summer. Tickets go on sale October 12 via Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can buy tickets starting October 9 via October 11.



The tour will kick off May 2 in Cincinnati, OH and wrap up July 14 in Hollywood, FL.

To get fans in the right mood for the tour, New Kids have released a new track called "80s Baby," featuring all their tour mates. The nostalgic lyrics find the New Kids crooning about a girl with "bamboo earrings," "stonewashed ripped jeans" and "big hair."



Here are the tour dates:

5/2 -- Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

5/4 -- Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

5/5 -- Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

5/7 -- Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

5/8 -- St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

5/9 -- Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/10 -- Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

5/11 -- New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

5/13 -- Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

5/15 -- Houston, TX Toyota Center

5/16 -- San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

5/17 -- Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

5/18 -- Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

5/21 -- El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

5/22 -- Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/23 -- San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

5/24 -- Anaheim, CA Honda Center

5/25 -- Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

5/26 -- Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

5/28 -- Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

5/29 -- San Jose, CA SAP Center

5/30 -- Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

6/1 -- Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

6/2 -- Portland, OR Moda Center

6/4 -- Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

6/6 -- Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/7 -- Denver, CO Pepsi Center

6/8 -- Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/9 -- Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

6/11 -- St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

6/12 -- Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

6/13 -- Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

6/14 -- Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

6/18 -- Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/19 -- Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

6/21 -- Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

6/22 -- Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

6/23 -- Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6/25 -- Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

6/27 -- Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

6/28 -- Boston, MA TD Garden

6/30 -- Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7/2 -- Newark, NJ Prudential Center

7/3 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/5 -- Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

7/6 -- Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/7 -- Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 -- Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/10 -- Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/11 -- Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)

7/12 -- Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

7/13 -- Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/14 -- Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Event Center

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.