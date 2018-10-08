Gerard Way’s “The Umbrella Academy” series to premiere in February

Netflix
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy
, a new, live-action series based on My Chemical Romance
frontman Gerard Way
's comic book series of the same name, officially has a release date. It'll premiere on the streaming platform February 15.
Way first launched The Umbrella Academy
comic in 2007. The story follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must come together to solve the mystery of their father's murder.
The cast for the series includes Ellen Page
, Tom Hopper
and Mary J. Blige
.
