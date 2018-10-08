Here’s video of ICP’s Shaggy 2 Dope trying to kick Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst off the stage
Last weekend's Rock Allegiance festival in Camden, New Jersey featured performances from bands including Papa Roach, Motionless in White, Skillet, Bullet for My Valentine and Of Mice & Men. It also featured a member of Insane Clown Posse trying to literally kick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst off the stage, because, sure, why not? In the middle of Bizkit's set, Shaggy 2 Dope, who makes up one half of the juggalo rap duo, ran from backstage and jumped in the air in order to seemingly drop kick Durst into the crowd. However, Shaggy appeared to mistime his jump -- or misjudge his kicking skills -- and instead merely grazed Durst's shoulder with his foot before falling on his side. For his part, Durst didn't seem to notice or recognize the kicker and seemed pretty unperturbed by the whole incident. He even gave Shaggy a sarcastic round of applause as security dragged him offstage. You can watch fan-shot footage of the misguided kick now on YouTube. If, for some reason, you're trying to apply logic to this situation and figure out why it happened, Shaggy's motivation remains unclear. A Reddit thread claims that ICP and Limp Bizkit have had bad blood for the last 20 years, though Durst did collaborate with the duo on a song in 2012. Truly, this is one of the great mysteries of our time. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.