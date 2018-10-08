Janelle Monáe joins Tessa Thompson in Disney’s live-action version of “Lady and the Tramp”
Janelle Monáe has been tapped to star in Disney's upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp. According The Hollywood Reporter, Monáe has been cast as Peg, a stray pound dog that was voiced by Peggy Lee in the original 1955 animated film. She joins Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux who are voicing Lady and Tramp, respectively. Ashley Jensen and Benedict Wong will also voice dogs, while the human leads are played by Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann. The original Lady and the Tramp followed two dogs -- an upper-middle class Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a stray mongrel named Tramp -- who fall in love. This is the latest project for Monáe who was recently added to the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic. Lady and the Tramp is set for release in 2019 on Disney's upcoming streaming service.