Kelsea Ballerini’s hanging with Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers in L.A.
Kelsea Ballerini not only has a new pop single with The Chainsmokers, she’ll be presenting with them Tuesday night on the American Music Awards, too. On Saturday night, Kelsea officially added their collaboration, “This Feeling,” to her set on the Los Angeles stop of Keith Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour. Bebe Rexha -- who’s still flying high after scoring a smash with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant to Be” -- also popped up during Kelsea’s show to trade vocals on her current hit, “I’m a Mess.” Kelsea’s nominated for Favorite Female Artist -- Country at Tuesday’s American Music Awards. You can watch for her starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.