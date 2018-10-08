Lucky Brand introduces line of Queen-themed t-shirts in celebration of new biopic Bohemian Rhapsody
Lucky Brand has launched a special line of Queen-themed t-shirts in celebration of Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming biopic about the famed British band that opens in theaters on November 2. The capsule collection, which was created in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film and Universal Music Group's Bravado merchandise company, includes three men's tees and four women's shirts. All of the shirts boast Queen graphics based on vintage designs. There's one featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury, one that shows the robot from the News of the World album cover, and a few resembling the crests that appear on the A Day at the Races and A Night at the Opera albums. Prices for the shirts range from $39.50 to $79.50, and the collection's now available for purchase at various department stores, including Macy's, Dillard's and Lord & Taylor, as well as at specialty shops and online retailers. The Queen shirts also will be stocked at 156 Lucky Brand stores in North America, and will be sold via LuckyBrand.com. In addition, select Lucky Brand stores will display replica Queen stage outfits, which then will be auctioned to raise funds for the company's charity partner, Communities in Schools. Lucky Brand also will host a sweepstakes offering the winner a Queen-themed "We Will Rock You" trip to Las Vegas. "We are thrilled to launch this capsule collection with Queen, celebrating and honoring one of the most iconic bands of all time, which launches concurrently with the release of the new film," says Lucky Brand CEO Carlos Alberini. "Music has always been one of the pillars of our brand and Queen is one of those bands that every generation can enjoy."