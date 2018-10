Lukas Graham to perform on “Dancing with the Stars” tonight, announces U.S. tour for early 2019

Rasmus Weng Karlsen

It feels like it's been "7 Years" sincelast toured the U.S., but the Danish band is coming back around in early 2019. In support of their upcoming release 3 (The Purple Album), Lukas Graham will kick off a tour February 22 in Portland, Oregon. Right now, it's scheduled to wrap up March 15 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12, but if you pre-order the album via LukasGraham.com , you'll get access to tickets on October 11. The album arrives October 26. Want a preview of the tour? Lukas Graham is performing the first single from the new album, "Love Someone," on ABC's Dancing with the Stars tonight. Another track from the album, "Not a Damn Thing Changed," will arrive on Friday. Here are Lukas Graham's tour dates: 2/22 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom2/24 -- Seattle, WA, The Moore Theatre2/26 -- Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre2/28 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern3/2 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues3/3 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren3/6 -- Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater3/7 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues3/8 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues3/10 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues3/13 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues3/15 -- New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.