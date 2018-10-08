Mario thinks Tinashe is “killing it” on “Dancing with the Stars”; says the show brought him a new audience

Steve Granitz/WireImage

released his new album, Dancing Shadows, on Friday, and dancing has been a theme in his career since he competed on Dancing with the Stars ten years ago. The “Let Me Love You” singer was partnered withand remained in the competition until week eight. Mario was 22 years old then, and he remembers the show definitely boosted his popularity. "The types of fans that I gained from the show, some younger, some older...I remember I was leaving the laundromat one time, and this old white lady came out, and she was just like, ‘Hey, you’re that guy from Dancing with the Stars,’" he recalls. "And I’m talking about, she had to be in her sixties. She was like, ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ I never had that before. It was a completely new audience.” The singer from Baltimore has been watching the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and he’s impressed with the success ofwho's been tied for the top spot for the last two weeks. “She killing it," Mario says. "She’s a great dancer." You can tune in to see if Tinashe continues to "kill it" tonight when Dancing with the Stars airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.