Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCole Swindell
has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create Cole Swindell's Peppermint Moonshine, which is set to roll out in mid-October.
Kacey Musgraves
is set to sing on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show
on Monday.
Patient
, the new six-song EP from Levi Hummon
, will be released October 26.
If you missed Anita Cochran
doing "Fight Like a Girl" for breast cancer awareness on ABC's Good Morning America
, you can watch her performance online
.
