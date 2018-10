Nothing More announces 2019 tour with Of Mice & Men, Badflower

Credit: Travis Shinn

will embark on a U.S. headlining tour in 2019. The trek, dubbed The Truth tour, begins February 21 in Phoenix, and will conclude March 23 in San Antonio, Texas. Visit NothingMore.net for ticket info. Joining Nothing More on the truth tour will be, "Ghost" rockersand post-hardcore band. "This is our biggest headline tour yet so we are very excited to have such a great lineup," says Nothing More frontman. "We are all big fans of openers Badflower and Palisades, but especially Of Mice & Men, who we've always wanted to tour with." Nothing More will be touring behind their new album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which features the singles "Go to War" and "Just Say When." Here are Nothing More's The Truth tour dates: 2/21 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren2/22 -- Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater2/23 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades2/25 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot2/26 -- Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre2/28 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom3/1 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman3/2 -- Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre3/3 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues3/6 -- Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live3/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE3/8 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore3/10 -- New York, NY, Playstation Theatre3/11 -- Hartford, CT, Webster Theater3/12 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues3/13 -- Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore3/15 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore3/16 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre3/17 -- Tampa, FL, The Ritz Ybor3/19 -- New Orleans, LA, TBA3/20 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues3/22 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom3/23 -- San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.