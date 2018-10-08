Nothing More announces 2019 tour with Of Mice & Men, Badflower

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Travis ShinnNothing More will embark on a U.S. headlining tour in 2019. The trek, dubbed The Truth tour, begins February 21 in Phoenix, and will conclude March 23 in San Antonio, Texas. Visit NothingMore.net for ticket info. Joining Nothing More on the truth tour will be Of Mice & Men, "Ghost" rockers Badflower and post-hardcore band Palisades. "This is our biggest headline tour yet so we are very excited to have such a great lineup," says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. "We are all big fans of openers Badflower and Palisades, but especially Of Mice & Men, who we've always wanted to tour with." Nothing More will be touring behind their new album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which features the singles "Go to War" and "Just Say When." Here are Nothing More's The Truth tour dates: 2/21 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
2/22 -- Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater
2/23 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
2/25 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
2/26 -- Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
2/28 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom
3/1 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman
3/2 -- Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre
3/3 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues
3/6 -- Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live
3/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
3/8 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
3/10 -- New York, NY, Playstation Theatre
3/11 -- Hartford, CT, Webster Theater
3/12 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
3/13 -- Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore
3/15 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
3/16 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
3/17 -- Tampa, FL, The Ritz Ybor
3/19 -- New Orleans, LA, TBA
3/20 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
3/22 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
3/23 -- San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

