Old Dominion is ready to “Make It Sweet” with new single and tour

1/19 -- Bloomington, Illinois, Grossinger Motors Arena
1/24 -- Bemidji, Minnesota, Sanford Center
1/25 -- Brookings, South Dakota, Swiftel Center
1/30 -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Coors Light Birds Nest
2/2 -- Durant, Oklahoma, Choctaw Grand Theater
2/7 -- Lowell, Massachusetts, Tsongas Center
2/8 -- Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena
2/9 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem
2/14 -- Windsor, Ontario, Caesars Windsor
2/15 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US Cellular Center
2/16 -- Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Memorial Coliseum
2/27 -- Athens, Georgia, Akins Ford Arena
2/28 -- Asheville, NC, US Cellular Center
3/1 -- North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston, Coliseum
3/7 -- Pensacola, Florida, Pensacola Bay Center
3/8 -- Tallahassee, Florida, Donald L. Tucker Center
3/28 -- Madison, Wisconsin, Alliant Energy Center
3/29 -- St. Louis, Missouri, Chaifetz Arena
3/30 -- Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha
4/25 -- Boise, Idaho, CenturyLink Arena
4/26 -- Reno, Nevada, Reno Events Center
4/27 -- San Jose, California, San Jose Events Center Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.