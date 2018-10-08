Old Dominion is ready to “Make It Sweet” with new single and tour

By
Derek Nester
-
RCAOld Dominion’s follow-up to their two-week #1, “Hotel Key,” is the first single from their upcoming third album.  It's called “Make It Sweet," and that's also the name of their 2019 headlining tour, which launches January 18 in Chicago.  Opening acts include Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny. OD will perform “Make It Sweet” for the first time on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 16. “Make It Sweet” is available to stream or download now, or you can check out its music video on YouTube. Here’s the itinerary for Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour: 1/18 -- Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena
1/19 -- Bloomington, Illinois, Grossinger Motors Arena
1/24 -- Bemidji, Minnesota, Sanford Center
1/25 -- Brookings, South Dakota, Swiftel Center
1/30 -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Coors Light Birds Nest
2/2 -- Durant, Oklahoma, Choctaw Grand Theater
2/7 -- Lowell, Massachusetts, Tsongas Center
2/8 -- Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena
2/9 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem
2/14 -- Windsor, Ontario, Caesars Windsor
2/15 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US Cellular Center
2/16 -- Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Memorial Coliseum
2/27 -- Athens, Georgia, Akins Ford Arena
2/28 -- Asheville, NC, US Cellular Center
3/1 -- North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston, Coliseum
3/7 -- Pensacola, Florida, Pensacola Bay Center
3/8 -- Tallahassee, Florida, Donald L. Tucker Center
3/28 -- Madison, Wisconsin, Alliant Energy Center
3/29 -- St. Louis, Missouri, Chaifetz Arena
3/30 -- Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha
4/25 -- Boise, Idaho, CenturyLink Arena
4/26 -- Reno, Nevada, Reno Events Center
4/27 -- San Jose, California, San Jose Events Center Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR