On new episode of AXS TV’s “The Big Interview,” Rod Stewart discusses “sweet” late-career success

Rod Stewart has had plenty of hit albums and singles during his long career, but the 73-year-old singer says the success of his latest album, Blood Red Roses, and its lead single, "Didn't I," feels extra special at this point in his life. In an exclusive preview provided to ABC Radio of the next episode of AXS TV's The Big Interview, Stewart tells host Dan Rather, "I've had tremendous success over the years, and I would never complain if I fail, because I've had it…but to have this little, sweet bit of success in the charts now is just…fabulous at my age." Blood Red Roses became the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's ninth #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, while "Didn't I" reached #10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary tally.
Rod also discusses the "controversial" subject of "Didn't I," which he admits was his "least favorite song" on the new album. "[I]t's about parents that are worried about their teenage kids [who are getting into drugs]," he notes. "I've had a little bit of that problem in my life with my own kids -- only a little bit -- and it is scary." During the program, Stewart also reminisces about his time as lead singer of the Jeff Beck Group during the late '60s. In another exclusive clip, Rod recalls his first-ever U.S. concert with the band, opening for The Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East in New York City in 1968. He says he was so nervous that he "hid behind the amps and sang the first two songs. And then the audience went berserk, and then I came out." You can watch the full chat with Rod on AXS TV on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
