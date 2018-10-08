Pete Davidson slams Kanye West for pro-Trump “SNL” rant

By
Derek Nester
-
Will Heath/NBCFollowing Kanye West's show-ending performance on last week's Saturday Night Live, after which he reportedly held the cast hostage as he delivered a rambling speech praising President Donald Trump, SNL castmember Pete Davidson responded during the show's "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday.
“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” said Davidson, who recently criticized Chase for bashing SNL in a recent Washington Post interview. Davidson added that between him and Update anchor Michael Che, he was the logical choice to speak on behalf of the cast, because he's the "Crazy" member of the show, and “we know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.” Responding to West's claim that Democrats broke up black families with welfare, and that slavery’s not real, Davidson joked, “You know how wrong about politics you need to be for, like, me to notice?" "Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius," the 24-year-old comic continued. "Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.” Davidson also slammed West for declaring that “this is the real me. I’m off the meds,” imploring the rapper to “Take ’em! There’s no shame in the medicine game." added Davidson, "I’m on them, they’re great. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.” Davidson then pulled out his own version of the MAGA hat, which read "Make Kanye 2006 Again," and asked “Where’s that album?” -- a reference to Kanye's Yandhi collection, which he promised to deliver on September 29th, but then delayed until November 23rd. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR