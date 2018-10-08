Pete Davidson slams Kanye West for pro-Trump “SNL” rant

Will Heath/NBC
Following
Kanye West
's show-ending performance on last week's
Saturday Night Live
, after which he reportedly held the cast hostage as he delivered a rambling speech praising President
Donald Trump
,
SNL
castmember
Pete Davidson responded
during the show's "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday.
“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen
Chevy Chase
speak to an intern,” said Davidson, who recently criticized Chase for bashing
SNL
in a recent
Washington Post
interview.
Davidson added that between him and Update anchor
Michael Che
, he was the logical choice to speak on behalf of the cast, because he's the "Crazy" member of the show, and “we know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”
Responding to West's claim that Democrats broke up black families with welfare, and that slavery’s not real, Davidson joked, “You know how wrong about politics you need to be for, like, me to notice?"
"Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius," the 24-year-old comic continued. "Like
Joey Chestnut
is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”
Davidson also slammed West for declaring that “this is the real me. I’m off the meds,” imploring the rapper to “Take ’em! There’s no shame in the medicine game." added Davidson, "I’m on them, they’re great. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”
Davidson then pulled out his own version of the MAGA hat, which read "Make Kanye 2006 Again," and asked “Where’s that album?” -- a reference to Kanye's
Yandhi
collection, which he promised to deliver on September 29th, but then delayed until November 23rd.
VIDEO
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.